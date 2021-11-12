Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $45,000 Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $770.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

