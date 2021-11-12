Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 18,037 Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.32. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

