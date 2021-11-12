Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,145. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

