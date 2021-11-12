Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $41,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.