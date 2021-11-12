Diane J. Silva Sells 500 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva sold 500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $20,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

