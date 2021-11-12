DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 109410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.41.
In other DIAGNOS news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,190. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870 and sold 32,000 shares worth $15,815.
DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
