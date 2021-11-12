DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 109410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.41.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIAGNOS news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,190. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870 and sold 32,000 shares worth $15,815.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

