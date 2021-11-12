DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 514,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHI Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of DHI Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

