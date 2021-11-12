Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as high as C$9.17. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 51,537 shares trading hands.
DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.54.
The stock has a market cap of C$586.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.
In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.
Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
