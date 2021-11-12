Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as high as C$9.17. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 51,537 shares trading hands.

DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$586.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

