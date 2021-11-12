Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 616 ($8.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 569.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

