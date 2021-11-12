Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.
freenet Company Profile
