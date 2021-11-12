Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.74).

IAG stock opened at GBX 169.16 ($2.21) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

