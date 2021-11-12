Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

