Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $31.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FORG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,178. ForgeRock has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,088,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

