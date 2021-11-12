Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $42.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of IGT opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.69 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

