Desjardins Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

