Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.85.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$105.07 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$68.60 and a 12-month high of C$105.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.18. The firm has a market cap of C$35.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

