Dennis Woodside Acquires 2,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $679.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.65 and its 200-day moving average is $581.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

