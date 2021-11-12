Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 1,719 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trex stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $134.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Trex by 382.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.