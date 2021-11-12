Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Denbury were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE DEN opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.