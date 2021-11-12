Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of WILYY stock remained flat at $$25.60 during trading hours on Friday. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

