Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.73.

DK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

