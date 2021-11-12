Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,830 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

