Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

