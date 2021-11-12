Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of DBTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 32,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $20,203,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

