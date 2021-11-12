Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 7.12% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.37 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

