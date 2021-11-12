Dean Warren Butler Sells 9,830 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Warren Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.33.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

