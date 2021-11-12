DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

DCCPF remained flat at $$83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. DCC has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

