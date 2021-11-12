Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

DAWN opened at $23.15 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

