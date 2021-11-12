Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.58.
Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $51.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.