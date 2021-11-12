Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

