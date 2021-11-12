Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Datamine has a market cap of $442,432.03 and $11,586.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00409999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001219 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $685.67 or 0.01071148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.