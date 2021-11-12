Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

