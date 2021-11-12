Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,770. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

