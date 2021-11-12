Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260,355 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.