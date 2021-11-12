Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $13.25 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

