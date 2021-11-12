Daniel K. Mcmahon Sells 20,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HASI stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 200,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $273,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 166,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

