Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaos by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

