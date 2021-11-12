Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $7.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $29.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.54. 2,153,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,708. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

