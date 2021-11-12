Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.73 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €87.36 ($102.78). 2,856,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.07. Daimler has a 1 year low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 1 year high of €88.24 ($103.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

