Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty bought 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Kevin Beatty bought 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £146.12 ($190.91).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 657 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,096 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.