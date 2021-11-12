DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.21

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

