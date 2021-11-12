DA Davidson Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.