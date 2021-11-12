DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

