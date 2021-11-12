DA Davidson Comments on Fluor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

FLR opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

