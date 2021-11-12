CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.21 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

