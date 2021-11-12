CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

CVI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

