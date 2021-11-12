Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $194,900.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:CWK opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
