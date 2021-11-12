Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $194,900.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

