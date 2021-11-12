Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

CURLF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

