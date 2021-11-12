Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CGEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.
In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011 over the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
