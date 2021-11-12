Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CGEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011 over the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullinan Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

