Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 235,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.
In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
