Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 235,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cue Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

