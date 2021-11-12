Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,102 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

